Fade To Black - Ronny Dawson - June 22nd.

June 22nd, 2021

Texas Oilfield ET Event

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Ronny Dawson is with us for the first time and we are going to talk about his extraordinary ET experience that made headlines all around the world in 2009.

Ronny is a Texas Oilfield Worker who’s UFO/Alien Encounter received international attention. He was featured on an Episode of Caught on Camera on Japanese TV, and made an Appearance on NBC First Look Roswell Experiencer Panel. He is the Author of the Ronny Dawson UFO Story on Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Walmart.com. He has been the guest on a multitude of Radio Shows and his story has been featured on Web Sites across the globe.

