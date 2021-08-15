Ronny Le Blanc

August 17th, 2021

 

Expedition Bigfoot

 

Fade To Black - Ronny Le Blanc - August 17th.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Ronny Le Blanc joins us for a full night of Bigfoot and UFOs...

Ronny is a globally recognized figure in the world of paranormal, Bigfoot and UFOs. He has been featured on Animal Planet’s "Finding Bigfoot", "In Search of Monsters" and stars in Travel Channel’s "Expedition Bigfoot" and "Paranormal Caught on Camera".

​Ronny is an independent researcher, screenwriter and author of the critically-acclaimed and best-selling book "Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs", highlighting his experience and a research area called Monsterland in central Massachusetts.

Website: https://www.ronnyleblanc.com/

 

 

Fade To Black
