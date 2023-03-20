Fade To Black - Ronny LeBlanc - March 23rd

March 23rd, 2023

Expedition Bigfoot





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Ronny LeBlanc joins us for a full night of Bigfoot!

Ronny LeBlanc is a globally recognized figure in the world of paranormal, Bigfoot and UFOs.

Ronny stars in TRAVEL CHANNEL'S Hit Series EXPEDITION BIGFOOT (Season 4 Premieres 2023). He also stars in PARANORMAL CAUGHT ON CAMERA.

Ronny is an independent researcher, screenwriter and author of the critically-acclaimed and best-selling book Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs, which details the history and connection between the various phenomena, highlighting his experience and a research area called Monsterland in central Massachusetts. Ronny was the first person ever to cast a Bigfoot print in the Bay State from a trackway discovered by a couple in Leominster State Forest in the summer of 2010.

He is a regular speaker at the Exeter UFO Festival, New England UFO Conference and ParaFest and has been featured on nationally syndicated radio programs like Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, Fade to Black with Jimmy Church and was recently highlighted for his research in a cover story in The Boston Herald.

Website: https://www.ronnyleblanc.com/

Premium Episode Download