Fade To Black - Russell Targ - June 24th

June 24th, 2024

Remote Viewing





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Russell Targ joins us for a deep dive into the enigmatic world of remote viewing. Known for his groundbreaking work at the Stanford Research Institute, Targ led a top-secret program that explored the potential of psychic abilities in intelligence gathering, now famously known as the "Third-Eye Spies."

Russell Targ is a physicist and author who was a pioneer in the development of the laser and laser applications, and was co-founder of the previously secret Stanford Research Institute’s investigation into psychic abilities in the 1970s and 1980s. His work in this new area, called remote viewing, was published in Nature, The Proceedings of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Proceedings of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Targ did graduate work in physics at Columbia University, and is Third Eye Spies: Learning Remote Viewing from the Masters. In 1997 Targ retired from Lockheed Martin Missiles & Space Co. as a senior staff scientist, where he developed airborne laser systems for the detection of wind shear. He now pursues ESP research in Palo Alto, California, and teaches remote viewing worldwide.

Website: https://espresearch.com/

