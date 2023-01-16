Fade To Black - Ryan Graves - January 17th

January 17th, 2023

Navy Pilots And UAPs





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Ryan Graves is with us for an open discussion about what may be going on in our skies around the world.

Ryan Graves is a former Lt. U.S. Navy and F/A-18F pilot who served for a decade, including two deployments in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Graves was the first active duty pilot to come forward publicly about regular sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) and has been featured in 60 Minutes, The History Channel, and The New York Times.

Today, Graves serves as first Chair of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena Community of Interest (UAPCOI), representing more than the 30,000 members of the aerospace industry. The goal of UAPCOI is to serve as a neutral, scientifically-focused group enabling safer commercial and military air and space operations.

Graves was most recently Director of BD at Quantum Generative Materials. He previously worked on advanced military autonomy applications at BAE Systems FAST Labs.

Website: https://www.uncertainvector.com/

