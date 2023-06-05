Ryan Musgrave

June 8th, 2023

 

Cryptoterrestrials

 

Fade To Black - Ryan Musgrave - June 8th

 
 

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Ryan Musgrave-Evans will discuss his research into the long-term presence of a race of humanoid beings - different and yet disturbingly similar to us and his belief that have been here co-existing with us for millennia; influencing our spirituality, folklore and religious, philosophical and even political systems.

Ryan resides in Victoria, Australia. He has a Diploma of in Elementary Teaching, Swinburne University, Melbourne, 2015 and a Bachelor of Arts w/ 1st Class Honours, Philosophy, Latrobe University, Bundoora, Melbourne, 2003. Private Language Tutor of Irish and Scots Gaelic, 2001 – 2016. Full-time Nurseryman and Grafter, JFT Wholesale Tree Nurseries, Monbulk, VIC, 2004-2010. Author of Speculative Fiction Novels: Dead Stars and Dark Womb of the Grave. 2010 – 2012, Available on Amazon until 2015. Relief/Substitute Primary/Elementary Teacher, 2015 – 2019. Fluent speaker of Irish and Scottish Gaelic. Insatiable preoccupation with Comparative Linguistics, Philosophy, Folklore, Religious Studies and all research into the Paranormal.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC33M5itKfey9j9MIDcYW9qQ

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 387 other subscribers
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com