Fade To Black - Ryan Sprague - May 8th

Ryan Sprague

May 8th, 2023

 

Somewhere In The Skies

 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK:Ryan Sprague, host of 'Somewhere in the Skies' joins us to discuss the release of his new book: 'Stories from Somewhere in the Skies'.

Ryan Sprague is a regular on Ancient Aliens (History Channel) and a lead investigator and co-host of Mysteries Decoded (CW Network). He is the author of Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to the UFO Phenomenon, which was recently implemented into required reading for college courses at Webster University and Mercyhurst University. The book also hit #1 on the Best-Seller’s list on Amazon in 2021. He is the creator and host of the Somewhere in the Skies podcast which hit #1 on Apple Podcasts in 2019. Sprague’s research finds him interviewing witnesses, scientists, military personnel, and intelligence officials directly on UFOs, writing for The Debrief. Speaking on UFOs, he has been featured on ABC News and 7News Australia. He has consulted for Amblin Entertainment and been featured in Newsweek, The NY Post, and VICE.

Website: https://somewhereintheskies.com/

