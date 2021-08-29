Ryan Sprague

August 30th, 2021

 

Somewhere In The Skies

 

Fade To Black - Ryan Sprague - August 30th.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Ryan Sprague, host and author of Somewhere in the Skies, is joining us for a full night of all things UFO... some say UAP... we say: "Cool"... and maybe we'll find out what his new book is all about... yeah!

Ryan is a lead investigator and co-host of the CW television series, Mysteries Decoded. He is the author of Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to the UFO Phenomenon and is the creator and host of the Somewhere in the Skies podcast. He is contributing writer for The Debrief, Open Minds Magazine, Rogue Planet, and Medium. Speaking on the UFO topic, he has been featured in the acclaimed documentary series, On the Trail of UFOs and also on ABC News, Fox News, 7News Australia, and the Science Channel. He has consulted and been featured in Newsweek, The NY Post, and VICE News.

Website: https://somewhereintheskies.com/

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 236 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com