Fade To Black - Ryan Sprague - August 30th.

August 30th, 2021

Somewhere In The Skies

.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Ryan Sprague, host and author of Somewhere in the Skies, is joining us for a full night of all things UFO... some say UAP... we say: "Cool"... and maybe we'll find out what his new book is all about... yeah!

Ryan is a lead investigator and co-host of the CW television series, Mysteries Decoded. He is the author of Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to the UFO Phenomenon and is the creator and host of the Somewhere in the Skies podcast. He is contributing writer for The Debrief, Open Minds Magazine, Rogue Planet, and Medium. Speaking on the UFO topic, he has been featured in the acclaimed documentary series, On the Trail of UFOs and also on ABC News, Fox News, 7News Australia, and the Science Channel. He has consulted and been featured in Newsweek, The NY Post, and VICE News.

Website: https://somewhereintheskies.com/



Premium Episode Download