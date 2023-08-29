Fade To Black - Sam Osmanagich - August 31st

August 31st, 2023

Bosnian Pyramids





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Sam Osmanagich discusses his research of the Bosnian Pyramids that he believes are Energy amplifier Machines using ancient technology.

Dr Sam Osmanagich is a scientist and megalithic and pyramid researcher. He has discovered the Bosnian Pyramids and network of prehistorical underground tunnels in central Bosnia. He’s been Principal investigator since 2005. He holds PhD on Mayan pyramids. He authored 18 books. His work have resulted in new definition on pyramids as energy amplifiers used for communication purposes, self-healing and improvement of water and food molecular structure.

Websites:

http://semirosmanagic.com/

http://www.booksbydrsam.com/

Premium Episode Download