Samuel Chong

July 8th, 2023

 

Thiaoouba Prophecy

 

Fade To Black - Samuel Chong - July 18th

 
 

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Samuel Chong is with us to discuss the Thiaoouba Prophecy: "Abduction to the 9th Planet" by Michel Desmarquet.

Certified court interpreter and Chinese translator, Samuel Chong visited Michel Desmarquet, the author of Thiaoouba Prophecy, in 2016 and 2018, and he was instrumental in arranging for the Chinese publication of Desmarquet's book, which has been a best-seller in both China and Taiwan, a rare phenomenon. He also translated the book "334 ‰ Lies: The Revelation of H. M. v. Stuhl", an autobiography of the High Master of the Chair of a secret society that was started in Germany. Today, he dedicates his efforts in promoting the messages in these books in order to give people hope and to help promote a better world through his scholarship.

Samuel graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in economics and the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid with a MA in financial analysis.

Website:
https://www.chinasona.org/scholarship.html

