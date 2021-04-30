Fade To Black -Sarah Adams - May 3rd.

May 3rd, 2021

Disclosure, Health, and our Future

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Sarah Adams joins us for the first time and we are going to have a full, wide-ranging conversation about ET Contact, healing, health, our planet, and the future of everything!

Sarah has experienced many things from seeing abductions to seeing angels who aided her. Her awakened consciousness increased as she got older. She experienced the supernatural and past lives in Egypt & Atlantis. Telepathy, weather abnormalities, feeling others emotions, remote viewing, quantum leaping, and time travel are among the other alternate realities Sarah has endured.

Sarah works with many clients around the world in what she calls "Intuitive Healing". This includes using homeopathy herbs, supplements, diet super foods, detoxing, energy work, essential oils, visualization, mediation, subtle energy work, cellular work, all to heighten the frequency of the temple and precious bodies we have been given.

She has made TV appearances on Gaia TV including Beyond Belief, Buzzsaw and Ancient Civilizations, as well as Coast to Coast AM, Vice TV, The Bases Project, and co-hosting the Divine Truth Show on Revolution Radio.

Website: https://www.sarahradams.com



