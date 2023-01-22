Sarah Breskman Cosme

January 25th, 2023

 

Egypt Revealed

 

Fade To Black - Sarah Breskman Cosme - January 25th

 
 

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Sarah Breskman Cosme is back with us for a full night of what she has learned, through her research and QHHT, about the secrets of Egypt.

Sarah Breskman Cosme is the best-selling author of 'A Hypnotist’s Journey to Atlantis' and the author of 'A Hypnotist’s Journey to the Secrets of the Sphinx'. Sarah is a Master Hypnotist, a Level 3 practitioner of Dolores Cannon’s QHHT, and a student of Dr. Brian Weiss. With a passion to reveal hidden or undiscovered knowledge vital to the enlightenment of humanity, Sarah continues to speak about her work worldwide. Her work is now featured on Gaia TV.

Website: https://www.theholistichypnotist.com/

