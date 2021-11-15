Fade To Black - Sarah Breskman Cosme - November 17th.

November 17th, 2021

Prepare For Contact

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Sarah Breskman Cosme wraps up our first-time guests week on F2B and tonight we are going to cover Contact, Abductions, Disclosure and what we can do to get ready for the Big Day.

Sarah Breskman Cosme is a certified Master Hypnotist, a level 3 QHHT practitioner, a student of Dr. Brian Weiss, and the author of Amazon's #1 best-selling hot new release "A HYPNOTIST'S JOURNEY TO ATLANTIS." She has been featured and interviewed Nationally as well as Internationally on over a dozen podcasts and shows. Recently featured on GAIA TV her book was also chosen by Regina Meredith for her book of the month club.

https://www.theholistichypnotist.com/



