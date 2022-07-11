Scott Wolter

July 12th, 2022

 

Secret America

 

Fade To Black - Jimmy Church - July 11th

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Scott Wolter joins us to tell us about his latest adventure... and then we are going to to the deep dive into our Secret America.

Scott is an author and host of America Unearthed and has been the President of American Petrographic Services since 1990.

Scott is responsible for the independent petrographic analysis testing laboratory where the Kensington Rune stone was brought for investigation in 2000. He’s been the principal petrographer in more than 5,000 investigations throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including the evaluation of fire damaged concrete at the Pentagon following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Websites:
http://www.hookedx.com
http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/

 

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

