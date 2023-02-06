Scott Wolter

February 6th, 2023

 

New Discoveries

 

Fade To Black - Scott Wolter - February 6th

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Scott Wolter is here for another open conversation about all of his latest discoveries.

Scott is an author and host of America Unearthed and has been the President of American Petrographic Services since 1990.

Scott is responsible for the independent testing of the Kensington Rune stone in 2000. He’s been the principal petrographer in more than 5,000 investigations throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including the evaluation of fire damaged concrete at the Pentagon following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Websites:
http://www.hookedx.com
http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

