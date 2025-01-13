Fade To Black - Scott Wolter - January 15, 2025

January 15, 2025

New Templar Documents





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Scott Wolter takes a deep dive into groundbreaking revelations about the Knights Templar and their intriguing connection to UFOs and newly uncovered Templar documents. He shares his insights into the mysterious legacy of the Templars, their secret knowledge, and the possibility of their link to the enigmatic Atlanteans.

Scott Wolter is a forensic geologist best known as the host of History channel’s hit show America Unearthed, which follows him on his quest to uncover the truth behind controversial historic artifacts and sites throughout North America and beyond. He also hosted other programs in which he traced the Templar trail across Europe, the Middle East, and North America, delving into the world of Freemasons, medieval monastic orders, pirates, and modern-day Knights Templar.

Websites: https://www.scottfwolter.com/

