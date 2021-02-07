Scott Wolter

February 9th, 2021

 

BreakingUFO

 

Fade To Black - Scott Wolter - February 9th.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight, our guest is TV host, researcher, and author, Scott Wolter. Normally we talk about lost history... tonight it's all about UFOs, ET, Contact, and Disclosure. Seriously.

Scott is an author and host of America Unearthed and has been the President of American Petrographic Services since 1990.

Scott is responsible for the independent petrographic analysis testing laboratory where the Kensington Rune stone was brought for investigation in 2000. He’s been the principal petrographer in more than 5,000 investigations throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including the evaluation of fire damaged concrete at the Pentagon following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

http://www.hookedx.com
http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/

 

 
