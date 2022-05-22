Fade To Black - Sean Cahill And Lue Elizondo - May 24th

May 24th, 2022

UFO Hearing Insight - Night Two

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Sean Cahill and Lue Elizondo are here for Night Two of our UFO Hearing Week... what do they think? What is the future?

Chief Cahill served in the United States Navy from 1995-2015. He was entrusted with critical missions spanning anti-terrorism, anti-piracy, interrogation, and investigations. Chief Cahill retired from the US Navy in 2015. He is a co-founder and strategic advisor for Skyfort.org, a think tank and tech incubator working on UAP studies and awareness.

Luis “Lue” Elizondo is the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (ATTIP). As a senior counterintelligence officer for the Department of Defense, he operated throughout Afghanistan, the Middle East and Latin America. He’s a trained Special Agent who has led countless tactical and strategic missions both during wartime and times of peace.

Lue's academic background includes microbiology, immunology and parasitology, with research experience in tropical diseases. Luis is also an inventor who holds several patents.

Websites:

http://www.mintyhyperspace.com

https://skyfort.org/