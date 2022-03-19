Fade To Black - Sean Cahill - March 23rd.

March 23rd, 2022

UAP, Skyfort and Beyond!

.

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Sean Cahill joins us for the first time and we are going to cover everything current on the UAP subject... from Skyfort, our skies, and beyond!!!

Chief Cahill served in the United States Navy from 1995-2015. He was entrusted with critical missions spanning anti-terrorism, anti-piracy, interrogation, and investigations. Chief Cahill retired from the US Navy in 2015. He is a co-founder and strategic advisor for Skyfort.org, a think tank and tech incubator working on UAP studies and awareness.

Websites:

http://www.mintyhyperspace.com

https://skyfort.org/

Premium Episode Download