Sean Cahill

March 23rd, 2022

 

UAP, Skyfort and Beyond!

 

Fade To Black - Sean Cahill - March 23rd.

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Sean Cahill joins us for the first time and we are going to cover everything current on the UAP subject... from Skyfort, our skies, and beyond!!!

Chief Cahill served in the United States Navy from 1995-2015. He was entrusted with critical missions spanning anti-terrorism, anti-piracy, interrogation, and investigations. Chief Cahill retired from the US Navy in 2015. He is a co-founder and strategic advisor for Skyfort.org, a think tank and tech incubator working on UAP studies and awareness.

Websites:
http://www.mintyhyperspace.com
https://skyfort.org/

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 295 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com