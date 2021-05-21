Sean Stone

May 26th, 2021

 

Best Kept Secrets

 

Fade To Black - Sean Stone - May 26th.

Sean Stone, actor, film director, producer, cinematographer and screenwriter, began his career by acting in his father Oliver Stone’s movies, such as Wall Street, The Doors, JFK, Natural Born Killers, and Savages, just to name a few. He has since starred in and directed his first feature, Greystone Park, based on his experiences with shadowmen, demons, and ghosts in abandoned mental hospitals along the eastern seaboard. In 2012, Stone joined the team of investigators for the TruTV hit, Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, before becoming the host of Buzzsaw.

Website: https://www.gaia.com/series/buzzsaw

 

 

