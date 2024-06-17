Fade To Black - Serena Wright Taylor - June 18th

June 18th, 2024

Puerto Rican ET Contact





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Serena Wright Taylor is back to share about her recent trip to Puerto Rico, where she interviews Jorge Martin. Jorge shares his extensive research and grants permission to use his images, which recreate the testimonies of witnesses.

Serena Wright Taylor is an award-winning Conference Producer, Intuitive Vedic Astrologer UFO researcher and Humanitarian. She became interested in UFOs and Extra-Terrestrials from experiences during childhood in England which led her to study philosophies and meditation from a very young age and live and study in Vedic temples during her twenties and early thirties.

Serena also has a background in the Entertainment Industry, first working for the BBC in London and then as Personal Assistant to Hollywood celebrities in Los Angeles.

As a Producer with the Conscious Life Expo for the past 22 years, she is able to merge her experience in the entertainment field along with her spiritual studies and insight to serve the community.

Website: https://consciouslifeexpo.com/

