Fade To Black - Serena Wright Taylor And Kristine Augustyn - January 09

January 09, 2025

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Serena Wright Taylor and Kristine Augustyn join us for our annual CLE Special... discussing the speakers and events for this year's Expo!

Serena Wright Taylor is an award-winning Conference Producer, Intuitive Vedic Astrologer UFO researcher, and Humanitarian. She has worked as a Producer for the Conscious Life Expo for the past 22 years.

Kristine Augustyn is a visual artist, film documentarian, and TV producer. She is excited to bring her talent and enthusiasm to the Expo.

https://consciouslifeexpo.com/

