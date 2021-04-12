Fade To Black - Serena Wright Taylor - April 13th.

April 13th, 2021

Puerto Rico Updates

Serena is an award-winning Conference Producer, Intuitive Vedic Astrologer UFO researcher and Humanitarian. She became interested in UFOs and Extra-Terrestrials from experiences during childhood in England which led her to study philosophies and meditation from a very young age.

As Associate Producer with the Conscious Life Expo for the past 18 years, she runs the UFO Section and Ancient Mysteries sections of the expo. She is the host of the UFO Panel and also produces the Ancient Secrets Panel, bringing in experts in these fields and also sharing her own research into various UFO cases and our hidden ancient history.

She has traveled to Puerto Rico twice to research the major UFO activity there and keeps in touch with expert investigator/journalist Jorge Martin in Puerto Rico to keep up to date with the UFO and Extra Terrestrial situation.

Website: https://vimana.org/



