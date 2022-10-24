Fade To Black - Sha the Loon Witch - October 26th

October 26th, 2022

Halloween Night 6





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Sha the Loon Witch joins us for the eighth straight year... or is it nine??? Tonight she'll be taking your back to back to back calls and giving you a very special Halloween reading!!!

Sha Blackburn is The LoonWitch; an internationally known psychic, healer, teacher and student of life. She is known to be compassionate, insightful and “scary accurate”. She specializes in Tarot Readings; Rune Readings, and Aura Photography.

She is passionate about life and helping others to learn, understand and cope. She has been featured on AM , FM and Internet Radio since 2003 and has been teaching divination, healing and metaphysics since 1997. Sha uses her motivation, healing, and psychic abilities to help people transform their lives.

Website: https://www.loonwitch.com

