Fade To Black - Shannon Taggart - January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Shannon Taggart is with us to talk about her exploration of séances, Spiritualism, and altered states of consciousness.

Drawing on 17 years of research, she shares striking photographs and delves into how mediums, Vodou practitioners, and even Michael Jackson have sought to access invisible realms in their pursuit of connection beyond the physical world.

Shannon Taggart is a photo-based artist and author based in St. Paul, MN. Her acclaimed book Séance, named one of TIME Magazine’s "Best Photobooks of 2019," has been featured by CNN Style, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and more. Her work has been exhibited internationally and recognized by Nikon, Magnum Photos, and American Photography. Shannon has lectured at venues including the Yale School of Art, Minneapolis Institute of Art, and the Walker Art Center. She curates an annual symposium in Lily Dale, NY, and is currently working on an illustrated book about SORRAT, a landmark case in psychical research. Her Substack project expands on Séance as part of a forthcoming trilogy.

Shannon Taggart

