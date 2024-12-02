Fade To Black - Sharon Lauve Komorn - December 5th

December 05, 2024

Alien Experiencers





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Sharon Lauve Komorn explores the documentary Alien Experiencers, delving into personal accounts of encounters with Non-Human Intelligences and the transformative impact these experiences have on individuals.

Sharon Lauve Komorn is a filmmaker and researcher with over 25 years of experience in the film industry. She holds a B.F.A. from the University of Texas in Austin and a Film Production Certification from Dove Seimen’s training at Paramount Studios. Sharon co-produced the music video The Lord’s Prayer, which aired on BET, MTV, and UPN.

With 35 years of research in the Paranormal and UFO/E.T. fields, she served as the Assistant Area Coordinator for Texas DFW MUFON for 3 years. Sharon also managed North Texas Taping & Radio for the Blind for 10 years.

She has worked as the Director of Communications for the ECOM Group, overseeing sustainable agriculture operations in 35 countries, and is currently developing multiple scripts and film projects. Sharon led a panel on Alien Abductions at AlienCon Dallas 2019 and is a member of the Hollywood Film Alliance.

Website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6620006/

