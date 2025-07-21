Fade To Black - Sir Blake Sinclair - July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025

The Sinclairs and UFOs





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Sir Blake Sinclair shares his family’s hidden ties to UFO history, including his father’s work at Whitesands Missile Range and connections with Dr. Wernher von Braun. He discusses von Braun’s surprising link to Uri Geller, what inspired his book, and explores portals, ETs as friends or foes, and why they’re here. Sinclair also recounts two remarkable orb encounters and his father’s firsthand experience with UFOs and aliens.

H.E. Sir Blake Sinclair is a hereditary knight and Grand Collar of the Supreme Order of Christ Pantocrator, Grand Knight Commander of the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel, and Good Will Ambassador of the Royal House of Ghassan. He is a mystic, spiritual teacher, humanitarian, and CEO of Ultima Unlimited, Inc. Blake is also a licensed occupational therapist, holistic and integrative therapist, certified health coach, Kloud PEMF practitioner, blogger, and author of four books.

Websites::

https://www.blakesinclair.org/

Premium Episode Download