Fade To Black - Sir Blake Sinclair - February 26th

February 26th, 2024

Contact And Shamans





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Sir Blake Sinclair will discuss Spiritualists, alternative healing, UFOs, ghosts, entities, psychic, shamans and more.

Sir Blake Sinclair is a writer and author of Dare to Imagine and Beyond Imagination. He is a native of San Francisco, is a mystic, philosopher, Grand Knight Commander of the Royal Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel and is the Good Will Ambassador of the Royal House of Ghassan. He is a also a certified Health Coach, is certified in the Kloud unit PEMF technology, and is a humanitarian and has extensive background in the medical field as a licensed occupational therapist with over 30 years of experience in the rehabilitation industry.

He was given the gift of vision at a very early age.

Website: https://www.blakesinclair.org/

