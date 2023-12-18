Fade To Black - Stephen Basset - December 20th

December 20th, 2023

Disclosure 2023/24





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Stephen Bassett of PRG and co-founder of The Hollywood Disclosure Alliance, joins us to take a look at Disclousre in 2023 and a look forward into 2024.

Stephen Bassett is a political activist, Disclosure advocate and the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) founded in 1996 to end a government-imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. He has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of "Disclosure" - the formal confirmation by heads of state of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race. He has lectured around the world on the political implications of UAP/ET phenomena and given over 1200 radio and television interviews. PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media including being featured on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and in the Washington Post and New York Times.

In 2013 PRG organized and conducted a "Citizen Hearing on Disclosure" at the National Press Club in Washington. In November of 2014 PRG launched a two-year political initiative out of Washington, DC that injected the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. Bassett has appeared in many documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on YouTube.

In December 2023, Steve Co-Founded The Hollywood Disclosure Alliance in Los Angeles, a new, media-centric organization working to align those working within the UAP/ET research arena with writers/directors/producers working across every facet of the global entertainment industry.

PRG recently launched an activist project seeking UAP hearings in January before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence - Shift Storm.

Websites:

https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/

https://www.hollywooddisclosurealliance.org/

https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/shift-storm/

Premium Episode Download