Steve Bachman

February 1st, 2021

 

Bigfoot?

 

Fade To Black - Steve Bachman - February 1st.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Steve Bachman joins us for the first time to talk about his contact and experiences with Bigfoot and his over unity device motor used in the 2016 Exodus, which we will cover tonight on the show.

Steve grew up in Sumner, Washington on a 500 cow dairy farm. Learned how to work hard early in life. He graduated from Sumner High School and has been self-employed since the age of 22 in the fields of construction and the repair and sales of antique tractors.

Steve is featured in Dr. Matthew Johnson's book: "Bigfoot: A Fifty-year Journey Come Full Circle"

Website: https://www.amazon.com/BIGFOOT-fifty-year-journey-come-circle/dp/1594337047

 

 
Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 124 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com