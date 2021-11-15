Fade To Black - Steve Berg - November 16th.

November 16th, 2021

Actor Seeks UFO

.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Steve Berg joins us for the first time and we are going to talk about his career and how a comedian finds the UFO community and manages to find a way to hang out with us.

Steve is an actor, comedian and improviser who was most recently was the DJ voice in the TV series, Hoops. His credits also include recurring roles on NBC's "The Good Place," ABC's "The Goldbergs," Comedy Central's "Idiotsitter," and BET's "The Comedy Get Down." In addition, he was a series regular in the Fox Television's "WTF America" produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

Website: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2074421/?ref_=nm_mv_close



