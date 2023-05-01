Steve Mera

May 4th, 2023

 

 

Fade To Black - Steve Mera - May 4th

 
 

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Steve Mera is back with us and tonight we will discuss 'Project Doorway' ... a new study and scientific inquiry into the UFO phenomena, its capabilities and interactions.

Steve Mera, is the UK’s most respected researcher in the realms of UFOlogy, Unexplained & Supernatural, with over 1000 hours of mainstream alternative TV Programmes.

Steve Mera is the head tutor for British & U.S. Investigators Training Courses in Ufological Studies and the CEO of Phenomena Magazine, the world’s largest e-zine of its kind, distributed in 12 counties and 4 languages to over 1.8 million subscribers.

Steve is the founder of the Scientific Establishment of Parapsychology (Est 1996) and the Chairman of
MAPIT - Manchester's Aerial Phenomena Investigation Team (Est 1974).

Associative Member: Unifaculty of London
Member of Office of Metaphysical Parapsychology
Member of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies USA

Websites:
https://www.phenomenamagazine.co.uk/
http://zoharstargatetv.com/

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 390 other subscribers
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com