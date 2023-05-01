Fade To Black - Steve Mera - May 4th

May 4th, 2023





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Steve Mera is back with us and tonight we will discuss 'Project Doorway' ... a new study and scientific inquiry into the UFO phenomena, its capabilities and interactions.

Steve Mera, is the UK’s most respected researcher in the realms of UFOlogy, Unexplained & Supernatural, with over 1000 hours of mainstream alternative TV Programmes.

Steve Mera is the head tutor for British & U.S. Investigators Training Courses in Ufological Studies and the CEO of Phenomena Magazine, the world’s largest e-zine of its kind, distributed in 12 counties and 4 languages to over 1.8 million subscribers.

Steve is the founder of the Scientific Establishment of Parapsychology (Est 1996) and the Chairman of

MAPIT - Manchester's Aerial Phenomena Investigation Team (Est 1974).

Associative Member: Unifaculty of London

Member of Office of Metaphysical Parapsychology

Member of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies USA

Websites:

https://www.phenomenamagazine.co.uk/

http://zoharstargatetv.com/

Premium Episode Download