Fade To Black - Steven Halpern - August 10th

August 10th, 2023

Power of Music





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Steven Halpern joins us to talk about the power of sound and music in our lives, conscious and subconscious effects that we were never taught in school, how we can educate ourselves to make more informed choices to support our well-being, and why we can’t use just any music we like to get the results we want.

Steven Halpern, Ph.D. is a Grammy® nominated, Billboard charting recording artist, keyboardist, composer, producer, researcher, author and pioneering sound healer. Over 8 ½ million Halpern albums have been sold worldwide, and his music streams on all major platforms. Called “Afounding father of New Age music” by The Los Angeles Times, he toured steadily from 1977 to 2005 offering concerts and workshops around the US and internationally, and did more to promote the awareness of the healing potential of sound and music than any other artist.

https://www.stevenhalpernmusic.com/

https://www.youtube.com/StevenHalpernMusic

https://www.facebook.com/stevenhalpernfanpage/

