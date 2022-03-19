Fade To Black - Stormy Daniels - March 22nd.

March 22nd, 2022

Spooky Babes Ghost Hunting!

.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Stormy Daniels is with us for the first time and it's going to be a full night of ghost hunting, the paranormal and supernatural!

Stormy, already well known as an adult film star, director, author, stand up comedian and for famously standing up to the president, has always had one foot in the paranormal. Although she has had unexplainable experiences dating back to her childhood, it wasn't until she moved into a very haunted house in New Orleans in early 2019 that things really took off. These personal experiences and the devastating effect it had on her and her loved ones, inspired her to embark on a new adventure to discover the truth.

In early 2020, she had an intense experience at a location which resulted in the floodgates of supernatural being opened and unlocking skills that she didn't even know she had. With each investigation and passing day, Stormy's gifts of mediumship and healing become stronger and are constantly being validated by both recorded evidence and some of the most respected individuals in the paranormal field.

Website: https://spookybabesshow.com/

