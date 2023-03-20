Fade To Black - Susan Schumsky - March 20th

Susan Schumsky

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Susan Schumsky joins us to talk about her book: The Inner Light: How India Influenced the Beatles.

Susan Shumsky, D.D. has authored twenty books in English, released thirty-six foreign editions, won forty-three book awards, and done 1,300 media
appearances.

A rare insider, she was on the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s personal staff for six years and lived in his ashrams for twenty years.

A pioneer in the human potential field, she teaches meditation, prayer, affirmation, and intuition. Her book titles include Miracle Prayer, Divine Revelation, Exploring Meditation, Ascension, Instant Healing, The Power of Auras, Awaken Your Third Eye, Awaken Your Divine Intuition, Color Your Chakras, The Big Book of Chakras, Third Eye Meditations, Earth Energy Meditations, Prosperity Meditations, and The Inner Light: How India Influenced the Beatles. Shumsky has done over 1300 media appearances, 700 live appearances, and is featured in several movies, including The Beatles and India.

Website: http://www.divinerevelation.org/

