Fade To Black - Susan Slaughter-Serena Wright Taylor - January 12th.

January 12th, 2022

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Susan Slaughter and Serena Wright Taylor join us for a full preview of the 2022 Conscious Life Expo!

Susan is a paranormal investigator whose investigative works can be seen on series like Syfy’s Ghost Hunters International, The Dark Zone TV, and Travel Channel’s Paranormal Caught on Camera. In her 16 years of investigating supernatural phenomena world wide in over 30 countries, she has investigated all sorts of historical locations from ancient Incan and Mayan temples, hidden tunnels and crypts from The Knight’s Templar, medieval castles, Spanish fortresses, and old colonial plantations.

Serena Wright Taylor is an award-winning Conference Producer, Intuitive Vedic Astrologer UFO researcher and Humanitarian. She became interested in UFOs and Extra-Terrestrials from experiences during childhood in England which led her to study philosophies and meditation from a very young age.

As Associate Producer with the Conscious Life Expo for the past 19 years, she runs the UFO Section and Ancient Mysteries sections of the expo. She is the host of the UFO Panel and also produces the Ancient Secrets Panel, bringing in experts in these fields and also sharing her own research into various UFO cases and our hidden ancient history.

She has traveled to Puerto Rico twice to research the major UFO activity there and keeps in touch with expert investigator/journalist Jorge Martin in Puerto Rico to keep up to date with the UFO and Extra Terrestrial situation.

Website: https://vimana.org/



