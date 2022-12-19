Fade To Black - Susan Slaughter - December 20th

December 20th, 2022

The Art Of The Seance





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Susan Slaughter joins us to discuss the Art of the Seance... and the paranormal... and Tarot... and the Occult. All of that and much more!

Susan Slaughter is a paranormal investigator whose investigative works can be seen on series like Syfy’s Ghost Hunters International, The Dark Zone TV, and Travel Channel’s Paranormal Caught on Camera. For the past 16 years, Susan has investigated supernatural phenomena in over 30 countries world-wide- in multiple historical locations from ancient Incan and Mayan temples to the hidden tunnels and crypts from The Knights Templar. Through her research, Slaughter has developed a keen understanding of death and the spirit realm. Aside from her paranormal endeavors, Susan is a practicing Witch, known for her Spoon Podcast featuring secrets of Magick, Tarot, and the Occult.

