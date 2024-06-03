Fade To Black - Suzanne Hansen - June 5th

June 5th, 2024

A Life Of Contact





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Suzy Hansen will discuss her UFO encounter that led to lifelong alien contact and missing time. She will also explore alien culture, spirituality, consciousness, advanced physics, and organic “conscious” technology.

Suzy Hansen is an accomplished author, UFO sighting researcher, and contact experiencer, renowned for her global public speaking. With a background in teaching and grief counseling, Suzy has spent over 49 years investigating UFO phenomena in New Zealand. She authored "The Dual Soul Connection – the Alien Agenda for Human Advancement," featuring Dr. Rudy Schild of Harvard/Smithsonian.

Suzy founded the UFOCUS NZ Research Network in 2000, played a pivotal role in the release of the NZ MOD UFO Files, and co-founded CommunicatorLink, supporting experiencers and abductees. She is a key figure in the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research (ICER).

Since 1997, Suzy has lectured internationally, sharing her UFO insights and contact experiences. She has been featured in various media, including NZ’s "60 Minutes," "Coast-to-Coast with George Knapp," and National Geographic’s "Invasion Earth." Her work aims to engage the scientific community and educate the public on human-extraterrestrial interactions and UFO phenomena.

Websites:

https://ufocusnz.org.nz/

https://communicatorlink.com/

https://icer.pt/

