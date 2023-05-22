Tea Krulos

May 22nd, 2023

 

Chicago Mothman

 

Fade To Black - Tea Krulos - May 22nd

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Tea Krulos joins us for the first time to discuss the paranormal and supernatural and dive into the Chicago Mothman!

Tea Krulos is a freelance writer and author from Milwaukee, WI. He is a regular contributor to publications such as the Riverwest Currents, M magazine, Fortean Times, and the Shepherd Express. He has also been published in a wide variety of other publications including the New York Press, The Guardian, Boston Phoenix, Maximumrocknroll, The Onion's "A.V. Club" section, and Pop Mythology. Some of his favorite subjects to explore and write about include unique and unusual subcultures, people, and places, as well as art and music.

Website: https://teakrulos.com/

