Fade To Black - Terry Lovelace - March 24th.

Terry Lovelace

March 24th, 2021

"Devil's Den: The Reckoning"

.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Terry Lovelace is back with us to talk about his new book: "Devil's Den: The Reckoning"

Terry Lovelace, Esq, author of “Incident at Devils Den”, is a lawyer and former Assistant Attorney General. Terry was active duty Air Force from 1973 to 1979 and trained as a medic/EMT. His entire enlistment was spent at Whiteman Air Force Base in Western Missouri.

Terry ended his enlistment and completed a bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Park University and a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University.

He practiced criminal defense and civil litigation and then accepted a position as an Assistant Attorney General for the US Territory of American Samoa. He finished his legal career as State’s Attorney for Vermont’s Board of Medical Practice in 2012.

His book: "Incident at Devil's Den" was an Amazon #1 bestseller.

website: https://www.terrylovelace.com/



Premium Episode Download