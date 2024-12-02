Fade To Black - Thomas Winterton - December 2nd

December 02, 2024

Skinwalker Ranch





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Thomas Winterton joins us for an open conversation about Skinwalker Ranch and what the TV show reveals...

As the Manager of the famous Skinwalker Ranch, Thomas currently oversees the property, its facilities and equipment, as well as providing logistical support to its ranching and science activities.

A native of the Uintah Basin in Utah, and a successful entrepreneur and business leader in the area, his unique background and experience gives him an in-depth insight into the UFO phenomena at Skinwalker, highlighted by his own incredible experiences that have taken place there.

