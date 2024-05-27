Fade To Black - Tim Swartz - May 27th

Tim Swartz

May 27th, 2024

What is Time?





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Tim Swartz Tim Swartz discusses the profound mysteries of time and space, exploring phenomena that challenges our understanding of reality.

Tim R. Swartz is an Indiana native and Emmy-Award winning television producer/videographer, and is the author of a number of popular books including The Lost Journals of Nikola Tesla, Gef the Talking Mongoose, and is a contributing writer for such books as, Brad Steiger's Real Monsters, Gruesome Critters, Beasts from the Darkside, and Real Ghosts, Restless Spirits and Haunted Places.

His most recent books, along with author Sean Casteel are Alien Artifacts, Mimics - The Others Among Us, and Weird Time – Exploring the Mysteries of Time and Space.

As a photojournalist, Tim Swartz has traveled extensively and investigated paranormal phenomena and other unusual mysteries from such diverse locations as the Great Pyramid in Egypt to the Great Wall in China.

He has also appeared on the History Channels programs "Ancient Aliens"; "Evidence"; "Ancient Aliens: Declassified"; and "The UnXplained".

Website: https://www.weirdtimebook.com/

