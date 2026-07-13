Fade To Black - Tim Tactical - July 13, 2026

July 13, 2026

NHI on Earth

Tim Tactical joins us for a fascinating conversation exploring non-human intelligence, advanced technology, hidden programs, and the expanding frontiers of consciousness. Prepare for an intriguing discussion that challenges conventional views of reality.

Tim Tactical is a European governance expert and former tactical advisor who spent nearly a decade working within a covert governance sector focused on understanding the missions and activities of non-human intelligences on Earth and beyond. During his work, he reports having face-to-face encounters with exotic lifeforms, access to advanced technologies, and involvement in undisclosed projects related to the ongoing disclosure of non-human intelligence.

Websites: https://www.allshifthappilynow.com/

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