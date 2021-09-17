Timothy Alberino

September 22nd, 2021

 

Lost History Explorer

 

Fade To Black - Timothy Alberino - September 22nd.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Timothy Alberino joins us for the first time to discuss the film: "Extraordinary: The Revelations" and what his search for Lost History has revealed.

Known as the modern-day Indiana Jones, Timothy Alberino is a consummate explorer. His inquisitive mind and insatiable appetite for adventure have led him all over the planet in search of lost cities, lost civilizations, hidden treasures, and legendary creatures. He is also an avid researcher and published author whose scholarly pursuits are as daring as his expeditions. After years of rigorous study, Alberino has garnered an expansive knowledge base that enables him to dissertate with authority on a wide variety of esoteric topics, including theories on alternative history; ancient mythologies, megalithic architecture; giants, Bigfoot, and other cryptids; UFOs and alien abduction; transhumanism and emerging technologies; occult conspiracy; and Christian eschatology.

Websites:
https://timothyalberino.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TimothyAlberinoTV

 

 

