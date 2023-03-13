Fade To Black - Timothy Hogan - March 13th

March 13th, 2023

Knights Templar In Egypt





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Timothy Hogan, Grand Master of the Knights Templar, joins us to talk about the secrets of the Templar.

Timothy W. Hogan is the worldwide Grand Master for the Knights Templar, OTSI, and he runs the Templar Collegia in conjunction with it. He has been knighted in France into the Order of the Paraclete and the Dove, and knighted in Scotland into the Order of Saint Andrews, and into the Royal Order of Scotland. He has also been knighted as a Gold Star Sir Knight of the Knights of the Glen.

Timothy has been a student and Past Master within several different esoteric organizations over the last 25 years. He has studied and served as a leader within various branches of Freemasonry, Rosicrucianism, Martinism, and Templarism, as well as other Orders of both Eastern and Western lineage. He has written 8 books, and dozens of articles for different periodicals. He is known for speaking worldwide at both public and private venues, delivering hundreds of lectures. Timothy Hogan serves as an expert in cross cultural symbolism, and he regularly works as a consultant in the entertainment industry, and helping in Track II Diplomacy worldwide.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Timothy-Hogan/e/B006QH94T4

