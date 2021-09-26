Fade To Black - Todd Standing - September 29th.

September 29th, 2021

Search For Bigfoot

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Todd Standing joins us for a full night of Bigfoot! His research, legal actions, discoveries, and proving the existence of the Bigfoot/Sasquatch myth.

Todd is a Canadian filmmaker and researcher. In 2006, he started to explore the woods of British Columbia looking for proof of the existence of Bigfoot and that same year, he used two videos that allegedly containing evidence of Bigfoot to petition the Canadian government to gran species protection to the creature. The Canadian House of Commons certified the petition.

In 2017, he directed "Discovering Bigfoot" that was released on Netflix.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCod70L-NeDx9WgW85jkXpaw



