Tom Dongo

March 15th, 2022

 

Bradshaw Ranch

 

Fade To Black - Tom Dongo - March 15th.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tom Dongo joins us for the first time and tonight we'll discuss his research and books into UFOs, ET, the paranormal and the Bradshaw Ranch in Sedona, Arizona.

Tom is widely recognized as one of the world's leading experts on the paranormal, UFOs and ET.

He has authored eight books that focus on the paranormal, including his best seller: "Merging Dimensions", that examines the incredibly strange activity that takes place on the Bradshaw Ranch near Sedona, Arizona.

Tom has appeared on over thirty national and international television shows, sixty worldwide radio shows and is a featured speaker at conferences around the world.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Tom-Dongo/e/B001KCPF16%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 287 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com