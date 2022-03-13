Fade To Black - Tom Dongo - March 15th.

March 15th, 2022

Bradshaw Ranch

.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tom Dongo joins us for the first time and tonight we'll discuss his research and books into UFOs, ET, the paranormal and the Bradshaw Ranch in Sedona, Arizona.

Tom is widely recognized as one of the world's leading experts on the paranormal, UFOs and ET.

He has authored eight books that focus on the paranormal, including his best seller: "Merging Dimensions", that examines the incredibly strange activity that takes place on the Bradshaw Ranch near Sedona, Arizona.

Tom has appeared on over thirty national and international television shows, sixty worldwide radio shows and is a featured speaker at conferences around the world.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Tom-Dongo/e/B001KCPF16%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

