Tony and Cherie Rathman

February th, 2021

 

 

Fade To Black - Tony and Cherie Rathman - February 17th.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight our guests are the leaders of EVPI: Tony and Cherie Rathman, for a full night of ghost hunting and entity voices!

EVPI is a paranormal team located in Phoenix Arizona and has spent the last decade discovering the truths about spirits, entities, and life after death.

Their specialty lies in spirit communication through both EVP’s and ITC communication and have captured some amazing “Entity voices” through years of investigation and research through multiple forms of digital recorders, parabolic mics and multi track recorders as well as building and refining spirit boxes.

Website: https://entityvoices.com/

 

 

