Fade To Black - Tony And Cherie Rathman - March 2nd.

March 2nd, 2022

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Tony and Cherie Rathman are back with us for a night of Ghosthunting... and they are bringing a new collection of EVPs and tell us about their latest investigation!

Tony Rathman

Founder/Lead investigator Entity Voices Paranormal Investigation

EVP/ITC Specialist- prefers direct communication over other paranormal devices

Developer of the EVOX spirit box

Cherie Rathman

CO-Founder/Investigator Entity Voices

EVP specialist/

Preferred devices-- Photos and Mel Meter and digital recorder are her instruments of choice.

12 years of paranormal investigation

Website: https://entityvoices.com/

Premium Episode Download