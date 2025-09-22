Fade To Black - Tony Rathman - September 23, 2025

September 23, 2025

Staticom Revealed!



Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tony Rathman reveals Staticom — a revolutionary system that lets disembodied voices break through with clarity, intelligence, and perfect timing.

Tony Rathman is a paranormal researcher, investigator, and technology innovator recognized for pushing the boundaries of spirit communication. With over a decade and a half of field experience, he has dedicated his work to designing advanced tools that bridge the gap between science and the unexplained. His most recent method, Staticom3.0, represents a new era in spirit communication technology—utilizing customized scanning, filtering, and signal manipulation methods to capture real-time spirit responses with unprecedented clarity. Through Staticom, Tony has not only redefined how investigators interact with the spirit world but has also set a new standard for evidence-based paranormal research and the possibility of proving that consciousness can and in fact does, survive death.

https://entityvoices.com/

